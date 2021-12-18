AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.7 days.

SAUNF remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Friday. AusNet Services has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.