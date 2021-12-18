Fountainhead AM LLC Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $192.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average of $222.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $187.88 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

