Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

