PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.87. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

