Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce earnings per share of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.46. 658,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,642. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after buying an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,347,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

