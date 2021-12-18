FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 904.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 37,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 425.8% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $262.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

