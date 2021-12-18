Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Declines By 33.9%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Q&K International Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QK remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.