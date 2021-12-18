Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 35.9% in November

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the November 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 86,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

