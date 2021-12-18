Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth $46,804,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,537,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,496,000.

SLAM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 4,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,080. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

