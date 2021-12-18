Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.29 ($39.65).

JEN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of JEN traded down €0.42 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €35.40 ($39.78). The company had a trading volume of 226,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a 1-year high of €37.76 ($42.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.76.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

