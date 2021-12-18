Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Target Price at $2,150.00

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

