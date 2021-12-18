RDA Financial Network Purchases 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.