Mathes Company Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.50, for a total value of $1,801,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

