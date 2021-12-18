Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 323 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

