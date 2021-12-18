Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

