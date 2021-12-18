HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $285.21 million and $68,957.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00171504 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.