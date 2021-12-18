Receive Access Ecosystem Price Tops $1.45 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003115 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $16,728.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Receive Access Ecosystem alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.00396874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010325 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.94 or 0.01379866 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

