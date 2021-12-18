TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $4,911.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

