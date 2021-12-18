Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
GJNSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$23.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $26.95.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.