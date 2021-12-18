Busey Wealth Management Sells 21,980 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Target by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.31. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

