Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 144.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

