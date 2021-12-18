Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

Shares of DFFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 682,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

