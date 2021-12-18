Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southern by 31.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.