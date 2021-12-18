Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GOBI remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Gobi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOBI. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gobi Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,517,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,004,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.