First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 177.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

