Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $662.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.60 million and the highest is $666.64 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 273,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,671. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $92.76 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

