Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $102.80 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $338.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 853,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,243. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

