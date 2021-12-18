Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average is $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.