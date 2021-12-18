Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.