Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 65,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

