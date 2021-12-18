5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.07 Average PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

VNP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,592. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.91 million and a PE ratio of -179.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.77.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.