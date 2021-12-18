5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.07 Average PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.07.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
