Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,884. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

