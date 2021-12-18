Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) PT at $27.88

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 472,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.80 million, a P/E ratio of -205.78 and a beta of 0.53. Ooma has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.