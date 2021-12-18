Archer Investment Corp Acquires 790 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

