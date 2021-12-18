Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

