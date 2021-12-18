Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

