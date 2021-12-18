RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $128.85 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.61 or 0.08377797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,805.23 or 0.99990693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUACKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.