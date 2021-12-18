Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Discovery by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

