Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:EAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,279. Edify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 469,595 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

