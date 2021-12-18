Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,595 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

