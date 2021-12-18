CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 4,468,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.