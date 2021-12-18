CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Update

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.62. 4,468,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

