CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.47. CSP has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

