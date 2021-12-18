Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 5.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

CSCO stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

