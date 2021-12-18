Busey Wealth Management Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,356 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

