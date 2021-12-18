HC Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

