D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $103.02. 4,291,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

