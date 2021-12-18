Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.72. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

DG traded down $3.16 on Monday, hitting $222.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,816. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

