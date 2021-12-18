Patron Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

