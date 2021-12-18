Patron Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 593,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

