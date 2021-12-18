Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,584 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

